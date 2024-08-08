Q2 2024 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Dong Hwan Kim - Netmarble Corp - IR Contact Officer



(interpreted) Greetings. I'm Dong Hwan Kim, Head of Finance Planning at Netmarble. I thank investors and analysts for taking the time off of your busy schedule to attend Netmarble's 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call.



On the site with us are CEOs Young Sik Kwon and Byung Gyu Kim; and CFO, Gi Wook Do. We will address any questions that may arise during the call after the main presentation. Please note that the contents of the earnings reports have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes with the audit results.



And with this, CFO Gi Wook Do will present the Q2 earnings.



Gi Wuk Doh - Netmarble Corp - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director



(interpreted) Good afternoon. My name is Gi Wook Do, and I will present overall 2024 second-quarter earnings. Please refer to page 2.



Q2 revenue was KRW782.1 billion, up 33.6% quarter over quarter and up 29.6% year over year. EBITDA was KRW151.1 billion, up 253.9% quarter over quarter and up 1,299.1% year