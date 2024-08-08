Half Year 2024 Persimmon PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript





PSN.L - Persimmon PLC

Half Year 2024 Persimmon PLC Earnings Presentation

Aug 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* Dean Finch

* Andrew Duxbury

* Harry Goad

* Gregor Kuglitsch

* Ami Galla

* William Jones

* Glynis Johnson

* Charlie Campbell

* Samuel Cullen

* Zaim Beekawa



Presentation

Dean Finch

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. Firstly, I'm delighted to welcome Andrew to his first Persimmon results. I'm sure it won't be his last. In the space of a few weeks, he's hit the ground running and he's already proving a great addition to the team. Before handing over to Andrew to take you through the results in detail, I want to pull out some of the highlights and progress in our business