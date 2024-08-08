Release Date: August 08, 2024

Positive Points

Silicon gas sales price increased by 16.5%, indicating strong demand for higher-value products.

Progress in mitigating impurity issues in the Moses Lake facility, with a task force actively working on solutions.

Stable and growing semiconductor market, with increased gas ASP due to mix effect.

Potential for significant capacity expansion in silane production, both at Moses Lake and Butte facilities.

Constructive dialogue with multiple silicon anode material producers, targeting resolutions in the next 5 months.

Negative Points

Higher EBITDA loss due to increased startup costs at Moses Lake and lower value product production.

Continued weak demand for CZ and PV poly offerings, with Chinese oversupply affecting market conditions.

Polysilicon production at the Butte site has been stopped, indicating a strategic shift but also potential revenue loss.

Ongoing issues with product handling affecting purity, requiring additional remediation efforts.

Cash balance affected by startup and CapEx costs, with bridge financing alternatives being considered.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Assuming that you reached the first shipment target of mid-September, what kind of delivery ramp-up could be expected? Would you be willing to give some more figures as far as tons expected in Q3 and Q4?

A: No, we're not currently disclosing that simply because our focus is on the first shipment. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Are you willing to guide on projected cash cost for Moses Lake once at full production?

A: Not at this time. We've guided upon an EBITDA range that we expected out of the Moses Lake facility. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Could you disclose the long-term purity risk and expectations in the offtake agreement with Hanwha?

A: Yes, our target is to produce granular polysilicon that is usable in N-type wafers and cell processes. Everything we're doing is targeted towards that quality. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: How much more debt is expected to be taken on by the company? And is it possible that an equity issue would be in the future?

A: We are monitoring the situation with regards to debt that we may need to take on. Equity is not something that is being considered right now. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you expand on the problems being experienced in product handling? Why does product handling affect the purity?

A: Product handling is there to remove some constituents that are a result of the FBR reaction process where we grew the polysilicon beads. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Moses Lake restart has been postponed several times. Is this due to low visibility and a high degree of uncertainty in the outcome?

A: Yes. We set a target and work towards it. Until you're at the point where you need to make a decision, the operating thesis is that you're progressing and you're going to make it. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you elaborate on the revenue potential from the semiconductor market for REC Silicon's high-quality silicon gas?

A: The ASPs we achieve from our higher-quality products that go into advanced nodes and from silane sold into the semiconductor market contribute at a much higher percentage than the overall baseline silane price. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Does REC Silicon plan to enter silicon gas contracts directly with customers in the semiconductor market or through agreements with distributors?

A: Our strategy is to have a supply chain that makes the most sense for the ultimate end-user customer. We are not precluding any route. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Is the MoU with Group 14 still in effect or has it been terminated?

A: That agreement has expired. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you provide more details on the total amount of silane gas these discussions with silicon anode companies represent for 2025 and beyond?

A: The amount of silane shown in the debottleneck scenario could be consumed if you believe some of the projections over time, over 5, 6, 7 years out. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you elaborate on management policy for interaction with the capital markets going forward?

A: We communicate as required and when we have something significant to say. We participate in various forums or conferences as it makes sense. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you expand on the revenues reported for the Solar Materials segment in the second quarter of $1.3 million?

A: We're not going to disclose the customers, but that's for materials that were either moved to off-spec or for other qualification purposes. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: How confident are you that this time you can meet the first shipment date?

A: We have a time line and a process. Right now we are on that time line and there's nothing in the process to say that we will not meet that date. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: If there's a Republican sweep scenario this coming election, any chance that the Trump administration can reverse the existing tax credits?

A: Anything is possible, but in my experience, it is rare that wholesale changes such as that are made by an incoming administration. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Is the low end of $100 million EBITDA guidance still valid assuming all markets remain unchanged over the next years?

A: Yes. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: How many silicon anode contracts are currently under final negotiations?

A: We are in discussion with multiple silicon anode producers and supply some of them now for their smaller production and/or pilot requirements. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: Did the Yulin JV reach N-type purity in their operation?

A: They do supply some material to N-type producers, but I can't speak to how much material or at what blend. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: How realistic is a brownfield expansion at Moses Lake and Butte?

A: It's very realistic up to certain sizes, but it needs to make sense from a financial perspective. - Kurt Levens, President and Chief Executive Officer

Q: What is a realistic silane gas sales volume out of Moses Lake in '25 and 2026?

A: It will depend on our

