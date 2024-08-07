H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (NSE:HGINFRA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Order Book Growth and Diversification

Company reports significant revenue increase and new project awards, but faces challenges in project execution and debt management.

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue (Standalone): INR1,506 crores, 18.4% increase from INR1,271 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • EBITDA (Standalone): INR243 crores, margin of 16.16% compared to INR205 crores and 16.11% margin in Q1 FY24.
  • PAT (Standalone): INR140 crores, profit margin of 9.27% compared to INR118 crores and 9.3% margin in Q1 FY24.
  • Gross Debt (Standalone): INR622 crores.
  • Revenue (Consolidated): INR1,528 crores, 13.1% increase from INR1,351 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • EBITDA (Consolidated): INR312 crores, margin of 20.44% compared to INR281 crores and 20.78% margin in Q1 FY24.
  • PAT (Consolidated): INR163 crores, margin of 10.6% compared to INR150 crores and 11.13% margin in Q1 FY24.
  • Gross Debt (Consolidated): Approximately INR2,015 crores.
  • Order Book: INR15,642 crores, 34% increase from Q1 FY24.
  • Order Book Segments: Roads and Highways: INR11,452 crores; Railway and Metro: INR2,498 crores; Solar: INR1,691 crores.
  • New Projects Awarded: Two projects by MSRDC worth INR1,991 crores and INR2,151 crores; Two-line HAM projects worth INR763.11 crores.
  • Future Guidance: Order inflow of INR11,000 to INR12,000 crores in FY25; Revenue growth of 17% to 18%; Margin of 15% to 16%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (NSE:HGINFRA, Financial) reported a significant 34% increase in its order book, reaching INR15,642 crores as of June 30, 2024.
  • The company has diversified its order book beyond roads and highways, with substantial contributions from railways, metro, and solar energy sectors.
  • Strong financial performance in Q1 FY25, with standalone revenue increasing by 18.4% and consolidated revenue by 13.1% year-over-year.
  • The company has secured new projects worth INR4,142 crores in highways EPC, INR763 crores in highway HAM, and INR409 crores in solar projects.
  • H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (NSE:HGINFRA) is actively pursuing opportunities in new segments like water treatment plants and desalination projects, aiming for further diversification.

Negative Points

  • The Neelmangala-Tumkur project is facing significant delays due to land availability issues, with only 23.9% completion.
  • The company's gross debt has increased to approximately INR2,015 crores on a consolidated basis, partly due to working capital requirements and mobilization advances.
  • The solar projects, while promising, have a high liquidity requirement of INR6,092 crores, with significant capital infusion needed in FY25 and FY26.
  • There are uncertainties regarding the timely receipt of appointed dates for several HAM projects, which could impact project execution timelines.
  • The aggressive bidding strategy, particularly in the solar sector, raises concerns about maintaining high margins in future projects, especially with potential changes in government policies and market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In terms of your solar power business, can you run us through the equity IRR you are targeting?
A: We are targeting an equity IRR of about 15% at the SPV level and an EPC margin of about 18%.

Q: What changes are you planning to make in the memorandum of association, particularly regarding solar and international business?
A: We are not planning any international ventures currently. In solar, we are looking into larger portfolios, including solar parks and captive projects. We are also exploring rooftop solar but will grow gradually.

Q: Can you provide data points on the balance sheet, including inventory, trade receivables, and mobilization advances as of June?
A: Inventory is at INR421 crores, trade receivables including retention are INR1,051 crores, and contract assets are INR1,130 crores. Mobilization advances have decreased by INR130 crores.

Q: What is the guidance for revenue growth and order book for FY25?
A: We maintain our guidance of INR11,000 to INR12,000 crores in order inflows and expect revenue growth of 18% to 20% year-on-year.

Q: What is the equity requirement for the MoRTH project in UP?
A: The equity requirement for the MoRTH project in UP is approximately INR95 to INR100 crores.

Q: Can you elaborate on the recent Ultra Vibrant Solar order and its impact on your solar portfolio?
A: Including the Ultra Vibrant Solar order, our solar portfolio now stands at 700 megawatts. We expect a PLF of 23% to 27% for these projects.

Q: What is the status of the MSRDC projects and their expected start date?
A: Negotiations are complete, and we expect the letter of acceptance by August end or early September. Construction is likely to start post-elections or by December.

Q: What are the expected margins for your solar EPC projects?
A: For current projects, we expect an 18% margin. Future projects, especially from public sectors like NTPC, may have margins around 12%.

Q: What is the status of the Neelmangala-Tumkur project?
A: The project is facing land acquisition issues. We are in discussions with NHAI for either faster regulation or a settlement agreement.

Q: What are your plans for monetizing HAM projects?
A: We are in advanced discussions for monetizing five HAM projects and expect to complete the process by March, with some exceptions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.