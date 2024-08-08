Half Year 2024 Savills PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Ridley

Savills PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Simon James Blouet Shaw

Savills PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Mark Ridley - Savills PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. Just wait for everybody to enter. Okay. I think those numbers are stable. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our presentation of Savills' interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2024.



Today's presentation will follow a similar format to that presented in March. Back then, I highlighted the dramatic reduction in transactional volumes experienced across most sectors of real estate, leading to a rapid recalibration of market values. In many markets, this recalibration has remained underway with sentiment around anticipated interest rate cuts turning to higher for longer during the period.



This has resulted in a reduction