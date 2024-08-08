Q2 2024 Resonac Holdings Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Hideki Somemiya - Resonac Holdings Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director



Good evening, everyone. I am Hideki Somemiya, CFO of Resonac Holdings Corp. Thank you for your consistent understanding and support for our company. Today, I will explain the consolidated financial results for the first half 2024.



Please turn to page 2 for key takeaways. I'll explain the financial results from here. Sales and income in the first half 2024 increased year on year and the full-year forecast for 2024 is revised upward from the previous guidance with the expectation of increased sales and income year on year.



These are the two key takeaways. Without further ado, let me explain the consolidated financial statement for the first half 2024. Please turn to page 4. This slide shows the consolidated result for the first half 2024 with the year-on-year comparison.



Please see the table on the left. Net sales in the first half 2024 were JPY668.5 billion, up by JPY52.4 billion or 8.5% year on year. Operating income was JPY28 billion, a profit up by JPY41.1 billion from the loss