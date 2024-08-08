Liberty SiriusXM Group Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $2.178 Billion and Operating Income of $471 Million

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,178 million, down 3% year-over-year for Liberty SiriusXM Group.
  • Operating Income: $471 million, up 4% year-over-year for Liberty SiriusXM Group.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $679 million, down 2% year-over-year for Liberty SiriusXM Group.
  • Formula One Group Revenue: $988 million, up 36% year-over-year.
  • Formula One Group Operating Income: $59 million, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Total Cash and Cash Equivalents: $2,085 million, up from $1,666 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total Debt: $15,028 million, down from $15,442 million in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Liberty Live Group (LLYVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Liberty Live Group, a segment of Liberty Media Corporation, focuses on maximizing the value of its investment in Live Nation and other assets, while also exploring strategic acquisitions and capital raising initiatives.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Liberty Live Group reported a mixed performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company faced several challenges, including increased operating expenses and a competitive market environment. Despite these hurdles, Liberty Live Group managed to achieve notable financial milestones, which are crucial for its long-term growth and stability in the diversified media industry.

Key Financial Achievements

Liberty Live Group's financial achievements in the second quarter are significant for its operations and the broader media industry. The company reported an increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to $406 million from $298 million in the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to the monetization of exchange-traded funds.

1821856946253361152.png

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement for the second quarter of 2024 reveals the following key metrics:

Metric 2Q23 2Q24 % Change
Revenue $724 million $871 million 20%
Operating Income $72 million $84 million 17%
Adjusted OIBDA $155 million $160 million 3%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

Liberty Live Group's balance sheet shows total assets of $1 billion, with significant investments in affiliates and property. The company's total liabilities stand at $1.147 billion, with long-term debt amounting to $1.236 billion. The increase in cash and cash equivalents to $406 million highlights the company's strong liquidity position.

Commentary and Analysis

"We are excited that the combination of Liberty SiriusXM Group with SiriusXM is expected to close on September 9th. SiriusXM drove sequential adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow improvement in the quarter, demonstrating their commitment to strong financial results while supporting ongoing growth initiatives," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO.

Liberty Live Group's performance in the second quarter of 2024 underscores its resilience and strategic focus. The company's ability to increase its cash reserves and manage its debt effectively positions it well for future growth and investment opportunities. However, the challenges of rising operating expenses and a competitive market landscape remain areas to watch closely.

For more detailed insights and a comprehensive analysis of Liberty Live Group's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Liberty Live Group for further details.

