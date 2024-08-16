Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (PSBD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.48 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $1.43 Billion

Strong Performance Amid Market Volatility

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $15.76 million for Q2 2024, compared to $16.32 million in Q1 2024 and $14.20 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Investment Income Per Share: $0.48, down from $0.52 in Q1 2024 and $0.56 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Total fair value of investments reached $1.43 billion, up from $1.39 billion in Q1 2024 and $1.06 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) Per Share: $16.85, a slight decrease from $17.16 in Q1 2024 but up from $16.55 in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a third quarter base dividend of $0.42 per share, with a supplemental dividend expected to be announced in September.
  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 1.49x, compared to 1.42x in Q1 2024 and 1.47x in Q2 2023.
  • Liquidity: $14.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, with available liquidity of approximately $192.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (PSBD, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is a financial services company that lends to and invests in corporate debt securities of companies, including small to large private U.S. companies. Their investment objective is to maximize total return, comprised of current income and capital appreciation.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (PSBD, Financial) reported net investment income per share of $0.48 for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.42. The company also reported net investment income of $15.76 million, slightly down from $16.32 million in Q1 2024 but up from $14.20 million in Q2 2023. The net asset value (NAV) per share stood at $16.85, a slight decrease from $17.16 in the previous quarter.

1821856960400748544.png

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2024, PSBD had 256 investments in 209 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $1.4 billion. The portfolio consisted of 85.7% first lien senior secured debt investments, 6.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.6% corporate bond investments, 3.2% collateralized loan obligation structured credit funds (CLOs) mezzanine and equity investments, and 4.4% short-term investments. Notably, 98% of the long-term investments were at floating rates, and there were no loans on non-accrual status.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, PSBD had $14.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $820.4 million in total aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding. The company had available liquidity of approximately $192.0 million, compared to $30.0 million of undrawn investment commitments.

Recent Developments

On May 23, 2024, PSBD, along with Bank of America as arranging partner, closed Palmer Square BDC CLO I, a $400.5 million CLO secured by broadly syndicated loans held by PSBD. The CLO has a reinvestment period through 2029 and matures in 2037, with flexibility to refinance if spreads tighten in the future.

Additionally, PSBD’s loan to ConvergeOne was moved to non-accrual status in April 2024, and the company subsequently worked to restructure the loan before the quarter ended. The majority of the loan was converted to equity, and PSBD recorded a realized loss in June.

Dividend Announcement

PSBD’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter regular base dividend distribution of $0.42 per share payable on October 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 27, 2024. An additional quarterly supplemental dividend distribution for the third quarter of 2024 is expected to be announced in September.

Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Investment Income Per Share $0.48 $0.52 $0.56
Net Investment Income $15.76 million $16.32 million $14.20 million
NAV Per Share $16.85 $17.16 $16.55
Total Fair Value of Investments $1.43 billion $1.39 billion $1.06 billion

Analysis

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (PSBD, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic acumen in navigating a volatile market environment. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates for net investment income per share underscores the effectiveness of its differentiated liquid loan strategy. The strong portfolio performance, coupled with prudent liquidity management, positions PSBD well for future growth and stability.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should take note of PSBD's strategic initiatives and robust financial health. The company's focus on first lien senior secured debt investments and floating rate assets provides a solid foundation for generating long-term shareholder value, even amid market uncertainties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.