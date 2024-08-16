Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $83.7M and Net Loss of $78.4M

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) released its 8-K filing on August 9, 2024, showcasing significant financial achievements and challenges.

  • Revenue: $83.7M for Q2 2024, a 12% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $27.2M, up 137% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 32.5%.
  • Net Loss: $78.4M for Q2 2024, a significant increase from the $26.1M loss in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $103.6M, up 166% year-over-year, driven by a substantial impairment loss of $64.9M.
  • Regional Revenue Growth: EMEA revenue surged 401% year-over-year to $46.7M, while China revenue declined 28% to $33.3M.
  • Backlog: $279M, indicating strong future demand and order commitments.
  • Q3 2024 Outlook: Revenue guidance of $85-90M, with an anticipated year-over-year growth of 6-12%.
Article's Main Image

Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry to battery packs.

1821857193763434496.png

Performance Overview

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST, Financial) reported a record second quarter with a 32.5% gross margin and $84 million in revenue, marking a 12% year-over-year increase. The company also achieved a gross profit of $27 million, a 137% increase from the previous year.

Financial Achievements

The company’s gross margin improved significantly from 15.3% in Q2 2023 to 32.5% in Q2 2024. This improvement is crucial for a company in the industrial products sector, as it indicates better cost management and operational efficiency.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change
Revenue $74,953 $83,675 12%
Gross Profit $11,461 $27,195 137%
Gross Margin 15.3% 32.5% 112%
Net Loss ($26,078) ($78,441) 201%

Challenges

Despite the positive financial metrics, Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST, Financial) faced several challenges. The company reported a net loss of $78.4 million, a significant increase from the $26.1 million loss in Q2 2023. This was primarily due to increased operating expenses, which rose by 201% year-over-year.

“Decelerated roll-out of light commercial vehicle platforms in the European market and delays in CV customer deliveries pushed into the second half of 2024,” the company noted.

Regional Revenue Breakdown

Region Q2 2023 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change
APAC (Ex. China) $18,520 $2,371 -87%
China $46,122 $33,282 -28%
EMEA $9,337 $46,745 401%
USA $974 $1,277 31%

Analysis and Outlook

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST, Financial) has shown robust revenue growth and improved gross margins, which are positive indicators for value investors. However, the significant increase in net loss and operating expenses poses challenges that the company needs to address. The company’s focus on expanding its market reach and improving operational efficiency will be crucial in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Microvast Holdings Inc for further details.

