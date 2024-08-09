New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $(0.44) Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $428 Million

Company Faces Challenges Amid Project Delays

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $428 million for Q2 2024, fell short of analyst estimates of $701.33 million.
  • Net Loss: $87 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $56.7 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.44) for Q2 2024, below analyst estimates of $0.60.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $120 million for Q2 2024, significantly below the company's expectation of $275 million.
  • Segment Operating Margin: $248.4 million for Q2 2024, down from $384.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared $0.10 per share, with a record date of September 13, 2024, and payment date of September 27, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. New Fortress Energy is an integrated gas-to-power company that spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation.

Performance Overview

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) reported an adjusted EBITDA of $120 million for Q2 2024, significantly below the analyst estimate of $275 million. The company also posted a net loss of $87 million and an adjusted EPS of $(0.41), missing the analyst estimate of $0.60 per share. Revenue for the quarter came in at $428 million, falling short of the estimated $701.33 million.

1821871975908405248.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $428 million $690.3 million $561.3 million
Net Income (Loss) $(87) million $56.7 million $120.1 million
Diluted EPS $(0.44) $0.26 $0.58
Adjusted EBITDA $120 million $340.1 million $246.5 million

Challenges and Future Outlook

The company's performance was significantly impacted by delays in placing its FLNG 1 project into service, which was originally expected to occur at the beginning of the second quarter. This delay resulted in an estimated $150 million per quarter in lost operating margin. However, the FLNG 1 project is now operational as of July 19, 2024, and is expected to contribute positively in the upcoming quarters.

"Our Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of $120 million was well below our expectation of $275 million. This was largely the result of delays in placing our FLNG 1 project into service, which was originally expected to occur at the beginning of the second quarter," said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) completed several significant transactions, including the sale of power plants developed for FEMA in Puerto Rico and an 80 TBtu island-wide gas contract awarded in March 2024. These transactions are expected to support growth in Adjusted EBITDA in the coming quarters.

The company also completed its initial Fast LNG asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico, with a production capacity of 1.4 MTPA. This project is expected to play a pivotal role in supplying low-cost, clean LNG to the company's downstream terminal customers.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) reported total revenues of $428 million, a decrease from $690.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses for the quarter were $383.7 million, resulting in an operating income of $44.3 million. Interest expense was $80.4 million, and other expenses totaled $47.4 million, leading to a net loss of $87 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the company had a strong balance sheet with significant investments in infrastructure and assets. The company intends to refinance all its 6.75% senior secured notes due September 2025 in the near term, which could provide additional financial flexibility.

Conclusion

While New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) faced significant challenges in the second quarter of 2024, the completion of the FLNG 1 project and other strategic transactions position the company for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how these developments impact the company's financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from New Fortress Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.