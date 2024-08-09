Telos Corp (TLS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $(0.11), Revenue Misses at $28.5 Million

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amidst Expansion Efforts

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $28.5 million, fell short of the estimated $29.41 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.11), an improvement from $(0.12) in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 34.1%, down from 37.6% year-over-year.
  • Cash Gross Margin: Expanded to 42.0%, up from 38.8% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: $(7.8) million, a slight improvement from $(8.0) million year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $(11.3) million, a decline from $(8.6) million in the same quarter last year.
  • TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Centers: Expanded from 28 to 83 locations, with plans to reach 500 locations by 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Telos Corp (TLS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Telos Corp, a provider of advanced software-based security solutions, reported financial results that fell short of analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Telos Corp offers technologically advanced, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. The company operates through two segments: Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, while the Secure Networks segment focuses on enterprise security. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Security Solutions segment.

Performance and Challenges

Telos Corp reported revenue of $28.5 million for Q2 2024, which is below the analyst estimate of $29.41 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $7.8 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of -$0.11, which is better than the analyst estimate of -$0.21 per share. The revenue shortfall and continued losses highlight the challenges Telos faces in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

1821881900999012352.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Telos Corp achieved a GAAP gross margin of 34.1% and a cash gross margin of 42.0%, reflecting an improvement of 326 basis points from the previous year. This improvement in cash gross margin is significant as it indicates better operational efficiency and cost management.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $28.5 million $32.9 million
Gross Profit $9.7 million $12.4 million
GAAP Net Loss $(7.8) million $(8.0) million
Adjusted Net Loss $(6.6) million $(1.9) million
EBITDA $(5.2) million $(7.8) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(2.9) million $(0.1) million
GAAP EPS $(0.11) $(0.12)
Adjusted EPS $(0.09) $(0.03)

Income Statement Highlights

Telos Corp's total revenue for Q2 2024 was $28.5 million, down from $32.9 million in Q2 2023. The company's gross profit also declined to $9.7 million from $12.4 million in the same period last year. The GAAP net loss was $7.8 million, slightly better than the $8.0 million loss reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted net loss widened to $6.6 million from $1.9 million in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Telos Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $80.1 million, down from $99.3 million at the end of 2023. Accounts receivable also decreased to $17.2 million from $30.4 million. The company's total assets stood at $182.4 million, compared to $208.7 million at the end of 2023. Net cash used in operating activities was $8.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $4.1 million in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"Telos exceeded the high end of our guidance range for the second quarter on key financial metrics including total company revenue, margin, and profit. While GAAP gross margin contracted 349 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher amortization, we expanded cash gross margin 326 basis points to 42.0%," said John B. Wood, chairman and CEO, Telos.

Looking ahead, Telos Corp expects Q3 2024 revenue to be in the range of $22 million to $24 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 34% to 39%. The company also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million to $8.0 million for the next quarter.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Telos Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.