Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.28, Revenue $106.6 Million

Revenue Growth Amidst Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Operating Revenue: $106.6 million, up by 5.8% year-over-year.
  • Total Operating Income: $7.0 million, a decrease of 3.7% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $8.73 million, an increase of 19.4% year-over-year.
  • Total Units Delivered: 507,712, an increase of 10.5% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $12.41 million, up by 3.2% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $3.55 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.28, both basic and diluted.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Proficient Auto Logistics Inc is a non-union, specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services across North America. The company operates through two main segments: Truckload and Brokerage, with the latter contributing the majority of its revenue.

Performance Overview

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial) reported a total operating revenue of $106.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 5.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this growth, the company faced a 3.7% decline in total operating income, which stood at $7.0 million. However, adjusted operating income saw a significant rise of 19.4%, reaching $8.73 million. The adjusted operating ratio improved to 91.8% from 92.7% in the previous year. The total units delivered increased by 10.5%, totaling 507,712 units.

1821886981735608320.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones despite facing operational challenges. The increase in total operating revenue was driven by strong customer demand in April and May, although demand weakened in June. The company also reported a 7% increase in fuel surcharge and reimbursements, reflecting stable fuel prices.

However, total operating expenses rose by 6.5%, amounting to $99.6 million. This increase was primarily due to higher costs in purchased transportation, salaries, wages, and benefits, as well as general and administrative expenses. The company also incurred additional public company costs following its IPO in May 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenue $106.6 million $100.8 million
Total Operating Income $7.0 million $7.3 million
Adjusted Operating Income $8.73 million $7.31 million
Adjusted Operating Ratio 91.8% 92.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $12.41 million $12.03 million

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Proficient Auto Logistics produced strong operating results during the second quarter in spite of weakening customer demand during June," said Rick O’Dell, Proficient’s Chief Executive Officer. "We are also very pleased to announce that we will be adding what is essentially a sixth founding company to the organization when we close on the purchase of Auto Transport Group (ATG) during the third quarter."

The acquisition of Auto Transport Group (ATG) is expected to enhance Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial)'s coverage in the Western United States, providing strategic benefits and operational synergies. The company continues to implement best practices across its founding companies, aiming for long-term improvements in financial performance.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial) reported a net loss of $3.55 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $12.41 million, reflecting a 3.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 11.6%, slightly lower than the 11.9% reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Overall, Proficient Auto Logistics Inc (PAL, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of operational challenges, achieving revenue growth and improved adjusted operating income. The company's strategic acquisition and ongoing operational improvements are expected to drive future growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Proficient Auto Logistics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.