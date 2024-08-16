American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15, Revenue at $1.63 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Solid Performance Amid Industry Challenges

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.63 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.
  • Net Income: $18.2 million, or 1.1% of sales, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.5% of sales, in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.15, compared to $0.07 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $208.4 million, or 12.8% of sales, up from $191.6 million, or 12.2% of sales, in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $142.8 million, an increase from $132.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $97.9 million, compared to $95.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The company's segments include Driveline and Metal Forming, with the Driveline segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) reported sales of $1.63 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.567 billion. The company achieved a net income of $18.2 million, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15, and an adjusted EPS of $0.19, exceeding the estimated EPS of $0.17.

1821886997057400832.png

Key Financial Metrics

Here are the key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $1.63 billion $1.57 billion
Net Income $18.2 million $8.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $208.4 million $191.6 million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $142.8 million $132.8 million
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $97.9 million $95.8 million

Income Statement Highlights

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) reported a gross profit of $217.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $178.2 million in Q2 2023. Operating income also saw a significant increase, reaching $86.5 million compared to $57.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s interest expense decreased slightly to $47.9 million from $50.2 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) reported total assets of $5,336.7 million, with cash and cash equivalents standing at $519.9 million. The company’s total liabilities were $4,727.1 million, and stockholders' equity was $609.6 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for Q2 2024 was $142.8 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $46.7 million.

Commentary and Outlook

“AAM’s solid second quarter results reflect positive contributions from volume and mix and continued operational performance,” said AAM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. “Looking ahead, AAM will maintain and develop a comprehensive product portfolio to support current and future powertrain solutions while focusing on quality, technology leadership, and operational excellence.”

For the full year 2024, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) has updated its financial targets, aiming for sales in the range of $6.1 - $6.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $705 - $755 million, and adjusted free cash flow of $200 - $240 million.

Overall, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) has demonstrated robust performance in Q2 2024, surpassing revenue estimates and showing significant improvements in key financial metrics. The company's focus on operational excellence and strategic product portfolio development positions it well for future growth in the competitive Vehicles & Parts industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.