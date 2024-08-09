Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $229.1 Million Slightly Surpasses Expectations

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $229.1 million, up 1.5% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $228.40 million.
  • Net Income: $3.7 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $4.3 million in Q2'23.
  • Annual Subscription Revenue: Grew 5.2%, now representing 52.9% of total revenue, up from 51.1% in Q2'23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $68.8 million, down 5.4% year-over-year, with a margin of 30.0% compared to 32.2% in Q2'23.
  • Free Cash Flow: $31.1 million, an increase from $27.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Ending Cash Balance: $121.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down $14.9 million from December 31, 2023, but up $0.4 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Total Debt: $1.350 billion, including $300.0 million in senior notes and a term loan balance of $1.050 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $229.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $228.40 million, and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, in line with expectations.

1821887048538288128.png

Company Overview

Getty Images Holdings Inc is a global leader in visual content creation and marketplace solutions. The company offers a wide range of content through its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. With a focus on e-commerce, content subscriptions, and advanced technology platforms, Getty Images serves customers worldwide, generating the majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Performance and Challenges

Getty Images Holdings Inc reported a 1.5% year-over-year increase in revenue, with a currency-neutral growth of 2.1%. The editorial business showed strong growth of 4.1%, while annual subscription revenue grew by 5.2%, now representing 52.9% of total revenue. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges in its creative revenue segment, which saw a 2.4% year-over-year decline.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a net income of $3.7 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $4.3 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.8 million, down 5.4% year-over-year, but the adjusted EBITDA margin remained healthy at 30.0%. These financial achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring long-term growth in the interactive media industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $229.1 million $225.8 million +1.5%
Net Income $3.7 million -$4.3 million N/A
Adjusted EBITDA $68.8 million $72.7 million -5.4%
Free Cash Flow $31.1 million $27.9 million +11.5%

Commentary

"We returned to growth in the second quarter, with gains across Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash, driven by increased annual subscribers and paid downloads," said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer for Getty Images.
"We executed and delivered a return to growth that together with healthy underlying key metrics provides a strong foundation for the second half of 2024," said Jenn Leyden, Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

Getty Images Holdings Inc's performance in Q2 2024 indicates a positive trajectory, particularly in its editorial and subscription segments. The company's ability to convert a net loss into a net income and maintain a strong adjusted EBITDA margin highlights its operational efficiency. However, the decline in creative revenue and adjusted EBITDA suggests areas that need strategic focus. Overall, the company's financial health and growth prospects remain robust, making it an attractive consideration for value investors.

