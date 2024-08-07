Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.19, Revenue Hits $19.1 Million

Revenue Surges 30% to $19.1 Million, Net Income Nearly Doubles

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 30% year-over-year to a record $19.1 million.
  • Gross Profit: Rose 41% to $13.3 million, with gross margin improving to 70% from 64%.
  • Net Income: Surged 90% to $2.6 million, resulting in earnings of $0.19 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 47% to $6.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities grew 61% to $5.7 million.
  • Customer Growth: Added 236 customers to IDI™ and 27,237 users to FOREWARN® during the quarter.
  • Stock Repurchase: Purchased 15,804 shares at an average price of $18.61 per share, with $4.6 million remaining under the repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Red Violet Inc is a software and services company specializing in big data analysis, providing cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries through its CORE data fusion platform.

Performance and Challenges

Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial) reported a robust performance for Q2 2024, with total revenue increasing by 30% year-over-year to a record $19.1 million. This growth was driven by broad-based demand for the company's solutions. Gross profit surged by 41% to $13.3 million, and the gross margin improved to 70% from 64% in the same period last year. Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges such as maintaining this growth trajectory and managing operational costs effectively.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant for the software industry, where scalability and profitability are crucial. Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial) reported a net income increase of 90% to $2.6 million, translating to earnings of $0.19 per basic and diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% to $6.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36%, up from 32% in the previous year. These metrics highlight the company's operational efficiency and ability to convert revenue growth into profitability.

1821887034248294400.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $19.1 million $14.7 million
Gross Profit $13.3 million $9.4 million
Net Income $2.6 million $1.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.8 million $4.6 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $30.9 million $32.0 million

Business Highlights

During the second quarter, Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial) added 236 customers to its IDI™ platform, ending the quarter with 8,477 customers. Additionally, the company added 27,237 users to its FOREWARN® service, bringing the total to 263,876 users. The company also repurchased 15,804 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.61 per share, as part of its $15.0 million Stock Repurchase Program.

Analysis

Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q2 2024 underscores its successful execution of strategic initiatives and robust demand for its solutions. The significant increase in revenue and profitability, along with the expansion of its customer base, positions the company well for sustained growth. However, the company must continue to innovate and manage costs to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving software industry.

