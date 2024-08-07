Half Year 2024 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Joe Hudson - Ibstock PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



So good morning, and welcome to the 2024 half year Results Presentation for Ibstock PLC, look as well as our being a very difficult operating environment. It's also been a very exciting six months as our investments came through and our future starts to become a reality. So let's start with a short video.



(video playing)



Yes, great. So turning to the agenda. After my initial overview, Chris will walk us through the financials and cover divisional performance, after which I'll provide a market update and talk about the actions we've taken to both navigate the current market conditions and ensure that we're ready to capitalize on the anticipated recovery.



Having covered the outlook, Chris and I will be happy to answer your questions. So turning first to the overview, then we've delivered a solid first half performance with adjusted EBITDA in line with our expectations. And this has been delivered through our active management of cost combined with strong commercial execution.



Our performance was