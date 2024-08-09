Nikola Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $31.3M, GAAP EPS at -$2.86

Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Continued Losses

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $31.3 million, up 318% from Q1, surpassing analyst estimates of $24.67 million.
  • Net Loss: $133.7 million, an improvement from the $217.8 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$2.86, compared to -$5.93 in the same quarter last year.
  • Trucks Shipped: 73 trucks, up from 45 trucks in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: -175%, a slight improvement from -180% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $76.4 million, down from $141 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $256.3 million, down from $464.7 million at the end of last year.
On August 9, 2024, Nikola Corp (NKLA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Nikola Corp, a technology innovator and integrator, is focused on developing next-generation truck technology, hydrogen fueling and charging infrastructure, and related maintenance. The company operates in two business units: Truck and Energy.

Performance Overview

Nikola Corp reported its strongest topline in the company's history, with Q2 2024 revenue reaching $31.3 million, a significant 318% increase from Q1. This figure surpasses the analyst estimate of $24.67 million. The company wholesaled 72 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in Q2, exceeding the high-end of guidance and marking an 80% increase from Q1.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Nikola Corp continues to face substantial financial challenges. The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $133.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $140.0 million in Q2 2023. The loss per share was $2.86, which is above the analyst estimate of -$2.75. The gross loss for the quarter was $54.7 million, reflecting a gross margin of -175%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $31.3M $15.4M
Gross Loss $(54.7)M $(27.6)M
Net Loss from Continuing Operations $(133.7)M $(140.0)M
Net Loss per Share $(2.86) $(5.93)

Operational Highlights

Nikola Corp's operational achievements include the creation of alternative revenue streams through the initial sale of regulatory credits and the successful completion of the BEV "2.0" recall program, which is on track for completion by year-end 2024. The company also reported that its FCEV end fleets have traveled more than 550,000 miles with an average fuel economy of 7.2 mi/kg, validating its performance benchmarks.

"In the last three quarters of serial production, we have demonstrated that Nikola is the offtake. We are the catalyst to disrupt Class 8 trucking to make zero-emission a reality," said Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola.

Financial Statements Summary

From the income statement, Nikola Corp reported total revenues of $31.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $15.4 million in Q2 2023. The gross loss widened to $54.7 million from $27.6 million in the same period last year. The balance sheet shows total assets of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $1.3 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $256.3 million, a decrease from $464.7 million at the end of 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

Nikola Corp's significant revenue growth is a positive indicator of the company's market acceptance and operational progress. However, the continued net losses and negative gross margins highlight the financial challenges that the company faces. The successful sale of regulatory credits and the completion of the BEV recall program are steps in the right direction, but sustained profitability will require continued operational efficiency and market expansion.

