Strattec Security Corp (STRT) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $2.39 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $143.06 Million

Q4 Earnings Per Share of $2.39 vs. Estimated $0.40

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $143.06 million, up by 8.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $139.32 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.39, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.69 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 13.0% from 9.3% last year, driven by pricing increases and higher sales.
  • Net Income: $9.62 million, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $19.4 million, a substantial increase from $2.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $3.7 million, slightly up from $3.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $25.4 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $20.6 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Strattec Security Corp (STRT, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year operating results. Strattec Security Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mechanical locks, electronically enhanced locks, and keys. The company also produces ignition lock housings and access control products, including latches, power sliding door systems, and door handles. Strattec serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, and China, and provides full-service aftermarket support.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Strattec Security Corp (STRT, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.69 per share in the same period last year. This performance exceeded analyst estimates of $0.40 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $143.06 million, surpassing the estimated $139.32 million and reflecting an 8.2% increase from the previous year.

1821907083122077696.png

Performance and Challenges

The revenue growth was driven by $6.9 million in price increases to major customers and $3.9 million in higher sales from new product programs. The gross margin expanded to 13.0% from 9.3% last year, primarily due to pricing increases, higher sales, and lower raw material costs. However, the company faced challenges such as $2.1 million in wage increases due to a mandatory Mexican minimum wage hike, $1.7 million in increased annual incentive bonuses, and $1.2 million in higher supplier prices.

Financial Achievements

Strattec Security Corp (STRT, Financial) achieved notable financial milestones, including a net income of $9.62 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the same period last year. The company's operating expenses decreased by $2.1 million, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in customer billings for the reimbursement of development costs. These achievements are significant for the Vehicles & Parts industry, highlighting the company's ability to manage costs and improve profitability despite external challenges.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $143.06M $132.22M $537.77M $492.95M
Gross Profit $18.57M $12.27M $65.47M $42.15M
Net Income $9.62M $(2.70)M $16.31M $(6.67)M
Diluted EPS $2.39 $(0.69) $4.07 $(1.70)

Analysis of Performance

Strattec Security Corp (STRT, Financial) demonstrated strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024. The company's ability to increase prices and introduce new products contributed significantly to revenue growth and margin expansion. Despite facing cost challenges, including wage increases and higher supplier prices, Strattec managed to improve its profitability and reduce operating expenses.

Overall, Strattec Security Corp (STRT, Financial) has shown resilience and strategic agility in navigating a challenging economic environment. The company's focus on optimizing working capital and maintaining a strong balance sheet positions it well for future growth and stability in the Vehicles & Parts industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Strattec Security Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.