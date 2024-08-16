CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $47.8M Misses Estimates

Robust Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $47.8 million for Q2 2024, up 13% from $42.4 million in Q2 2023, but fell short of the estimated $62.57 million.
  • Net Income: $6.45 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 26.6% for Q2 2024, significantly higher than 9.2% in Q2 2023.
  • EPS: Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.07 for Q2 2024, meeting the analyst estimate of $0.07.
  • Operating Income: $5.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to an operating loss of $3.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cost of Revenues: $35.1 million in Q2 2024, a decrease of 9% from $38.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $12.7 million in Q2 2024, up 227% from $3.9 million in Q2 2023.
On August 9, 2024, CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024. CBAK Energy Technology Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of lithium-ion high-power rechargeable batteries, with operations spanning Mainland China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and other countries.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, CBAK Energy Technology Inc reported net revenues of $47.8 million, a 13% increase from $42.4 million in the same period of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the company's battery business, which saw a significant rise in revenue.

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 % Change YoY
Net Revenues ($) 22,232,003 35,598,124 60%
Gross Profits ($) 3,425,147 12,912,293 276%
Gross Margin 15.4% 36.3% -
Net Income ($) (1,126,224) 7,892,641 -

Cost of revenues decreased by 9% to $35.1 million from $38.5 million in Q2 2023, contributing to a gross profit of $12.7 million, up 227% from $3.9 million in the same period last year. The gross margin improved significantly to 26.6% from 9.2% in Q2 2023.

First Half of 2024 Financial Highlights

For the first half of 2024, CBAK Energy Technology Inc reported net revenues of $106.6 million, a 26% increase from $84.8 million in the same period of 2023. The battery business was the primary driver of this growth, with net revenues rising by 55% to $80.4 million.

Metric H1 2023 H1 2024 % Change YoY
Net Revenues ($) 51,835,386 80,435,993 55%
Gross Profits ($) 6,638,505 31,375,815 372%
Gross Margin 12.8% 39.0% -
Net Income ($) (1,017,300) 19,575,070 -

Cost of revenues for the first half of 2024 was $75.0 million, a 4% decrease from $78.0 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit surged to $31.5 million, representing a 372% increase from $6.6 million in the first half of 2023. The gross margin improved to 29.5% from 12.8% in the same period last year.

Operational and Financial Achievements

Operating income for Q2 2024 was $5.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.8 million in Q2 2023. Net income attributable to shareholders was $6.45 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2.6 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.07, compared to a loss per share of $0.03 in Q2 2023.

For the first half of 2024, operating income amounted to $16.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.7 million in the same period of 2023. Net income attributable to shareholders was $16.3 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $4.0 million in the first half of 2023. Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.18, compared to a loss per share of $0.05 in the same period last year.

Commentary and Strategic Insights

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to share with our shareholders and investors that we have achieved a remarkable 55% increase in net revenues from our battery business, reaching $80.4 million for the first half of the year. This significant growth is particularly notable given the broader industry challenges and declining sales volumes faced by our competitors. Our strategic pivot towards residential energy solutions and diverse energy storage applications has been a key driver of this success, with the bulk of our revenue increase coming from these sectors. Our major clients remain highly satisfied with the performance of our products and continue to show strong loyalty. We are confident that this exceptional sales momentum will continue to drive our success in the future.”
Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of the Company, added, “In addition to the remarkable surge in net revenues from our battery business, we are thrilled to report an impressive gross margin of 39% for the first half

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CBAK Energy Technology Inc for further details.

