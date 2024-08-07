Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome two VPs Second Quarter 2020 for video call. This conference is being recorded, and you'll be able to watch the video on the website, the company and the presentation slide deck is also available for download. Yes, participants will be able to watch the presentation and then there's going to be a Q&A session and more instructions will be given later on prospective statements are based on the management's supposition and beliefs and currently available information. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties because they related to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not come to investors, analysts and journalists must take into account that macroeconomics events, industry insights and other factors may materially changed the results when compared to the ones expressed into prospective statements in this conference is we have, as an investor put added, he'll go to ruble Ribeiro, CFO and some other executives as well. Now I'll turn it over to Mr. Pousada was going to start the presentation. So Mr. Posada, you have the floor.



