Q2 2024 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

NOD.OL - Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Q2 2024 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Earnings Call

Aug 08, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* StÃ¥le Ytterdal

* Vegard Wollan

* PÃ¥l Elstad

* Christoffer BjÃ¸rnsen

* Harry Blaiklock

* Olivia Honychurch

* Robert Sanders

* Ãystein Lodgaard

* Kristian Spetalen

* SÃ©bastien Sztabowicz



Presentation

Operator [1]

I would now like to hand the word over to Steel from IR. Steel, please go ahead.



