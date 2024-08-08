Q2 2024 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
NOD.OL - Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Q2 2024 Nordic Semiconductor ASA Earnings Call
Aug 08, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* StÃ¥le Ytterdal
* Vegard Wollan
* PÃ¥l Elstad
* Christoffer BjÃ¸rnsen
* Harry Blaiklock
* Olivia Honychurch
* Robert Sanders
* Ãystein Lodgaard
* Kristian Spetalen
* SÃ©bastien Sztabowicz
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Nordic Semiconductor Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the word over to Steel from IR. Steel, please go ahead.
--------------------