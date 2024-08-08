Kopin Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges to $12.3M, EPS at ($0.05), Beats Estimates

Q2 2024 Financial Results Highlighted by Strong Defense Product Sales

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $12.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $9.94 million.
  • Net Loss: ($5.9) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to ($8.2) million, or ($0.07) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Defense Product Revenues: Increased by 106% year-over-year, contributing significantly to overall revenue growth.
  • Gross Margin Improvement: Enhanced by approximately $1.3 million due to decreased rework costs and operational efficiencies.
  • R&D Expenses: Decreased by 41% year-over-year to $1.8 million, reflecting the completion of certain defense development programs.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $7.3 million from $6.5 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher legal fees.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Kopin Corp (KOPN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Kopin Corp, a provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions, reported significant growth in defense product revenues, which contributed to an overall increase in total revenues.

Company Overview

Kopin Corp is a leading provider of high-performance application-specific optical solutions, including high-resolution microdisplays and optics, subassemblies, and headsets. The company serves various sectors such as defense, avionics, armored vehicles training, and simulation military applications. Kopin Corp derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas, with additional presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, Kopin Corp reported total revenues of $12.3 million, an 18% increase compared to $10.5 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 106% increase in defense product revenues, which offset a 30% decline in industrial product revenues. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges with a net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million, or ($0.07) per share, in Q2 2023.

1821919606927945728.png

Financial Achievements

The significant increase in defense product revenues underscores Kopin Corp's strategic focus on defense applications. The company secured five new customer development orders, which are expected to provide multi-million dollar per year production revenue opportunities in the future. Additionally, the company was awarded a development contract for the U.S. Army’s Next Generation-Short Range Interceptor (NG-SRI) system, which could generate tens of millions in revenue during peak annual production.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Kopin Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $12.3 million $10.5 million
Net Product Revenues $11.1 million $6.0 million
Research and Development Revenues $1.2 million $3.9 million
Net Loss ($5.9) million ($8.2) million
EPS ($0.05) ($0.07)

Income Statement Highlights

Cost of product revenues for Q2 2024 was $8.7 million, or 79% of net product revenues, compared to $5.7 million, or 95% of net product revenues, in Q2 2023. The decrease in cost as a percentage of net product revenues was attributed to improved labor efficiency, reduced scrap rates, and lower customer rejection rates, which collectively improved gross margins by approximately $1.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Kopin Corp reported total assets of $49.0 million, with cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities amounting to $18.7 million. The company also reported total liabilities of $49.0 million, including $24.8 million in accrued litigation damages.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"The second quarter was highlighted by continued sales momentum of our products for defense applications, delivering year-over-year growth of 106% and five new customer development orders which provide significant multi-million dollar per year production revenue opportunities in the future," said Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer.
"Looking ahead, we expect to continue accelerating our growth with a strong order book of new and long-standing customers and expect to see the benefits of our efforts with new designs and opportunities," concluded Murray.

In summary, Kopin Corp's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights strong revenue growth driven by defense product sales, despite ongoing challenges reflected in the net loss. The company's strategic focus on defense applications and new customer development orders position it for potential long-term growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kopin Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.