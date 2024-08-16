Expedia Group's Q3 Report Highlights Internal Successes Amid Industry Challenges

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With competitors issuing gloomy forecasts, Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) saw an 8% rise in its stock despite a bearish Q3 and lowered FY24 forecasts. Recently, Airbnb (ABNB, Financial) and Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial) highlighted a rapid demand decline starting in July, which affected their quarterly forecasts and set the stage for EXPE's Q2 report. Investors are focusing on EXPE's internal successes and the positive impact of its new CEO, Ariane Gorin, who took over in May.

  • EXPE's Q2 performance matched its peers with solid headline numbers. The company grew its bottom line by 21% year-over-year to $3.51 per share on a 6% revenue increase to $3.56 billion. Gross bookings also grew by 6%, an improvement from the 3% growth last quarter, while room nights increased by 10%, indicating a healthy travel environment.
  • Vrbo showed substantial improvement in Q2, contributing to EXPE's bookings growth. Other segments like advertising and B2B also saw a 20% bookings growth. Traffic growth across EXPE's core brands—Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo—accelerated by around 500 basis points sequentially, supporting a nearly 400 basis point jump in the consumer business, which saw a 1% increase in gross bookings year-over-year.
  • Vrbo's recovery was notable, given its previous drag on quarterly results due to minimized marketing spend during its technical migration. The success in Q2 was driven by higher marketing spend and improved supply. Management noted that while there's still work to be done, they are excited about Vrbo's early success.
  • Looking ahead, EXPE faces turbulence starting in July, with macroeconomic demand slowing, consistent with ABNB and BKNG's remarks. Although average daily rates (ADRs) held steady last month, they were affected by FX headwinds and consumers opting for lower-priced properties. Air ticket prices also faced pressures.
  • EXPE expects Q3 bookings and revenue growth of 3-5%, a slowdown from Q2. For FY24, EXPE projected bookings growth around 4%, at the low end of its previous mid-to-high-single-digits forecast, a decline from the 10% posted in FY23.

EXPE's Q2 report was solid, but its guidance mirrored the industry challenges already highlighted by peers, softening the impact. The quarter had several positives, especially regarding Vrbo's recovery. While travel demand may remain sluggish due to lingering inflation effects, EXPE's diverse range of travel products offers some defense, and the headwinds from its technical migration are mostly behind it.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.