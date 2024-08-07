Q2 2024 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jessica Antal. Please go ahead.
Jessica Antle - Gulfport Energy Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am Jessica Antle, Vice President of Investor Relations. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, President and CEO; and Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, Matthew Rucker, Senior Vice President of Operations will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.
I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business.
We caution you that the actual results could differ
