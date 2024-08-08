Q2 2024 Ramaco Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeremy Sussman - Ramaco Resources Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Assistant Secretary



Thank you. On behalf of Ramaco Resources, I'd like to welcome all of you to our second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me this morning is Randy Atkins, our Chairman and CEO; Chris Blanchard, our EVP for Mine Planning and Development; and Jason Fannin, our Chief Commercial Officer.



Before we start, I'd like to share our normal cautionary statement. Certain items discussed on today's call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.