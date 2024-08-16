Ask Old West's Boskovich Your Investing Questions

He will answer them in an upcoming interview

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Boskovich has previously been a guest on our Value Investing Live series.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Old West Investment Management co-founder and partner Joe Boskovich Jr.

While the interview will not be a podcast, we would still like to give our readers the opportunity to ask him questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Founded in 2008, Old West oversees more than $150 million in AUM across long-only and long-short investment strategies based upon the companies that they uncover through their simple yet sound investment process. Their investment strategies are focused on uncovering value and special situation opportunities, and they are concentrated in their best ideas - roughly 50% of capital is invested in their Top 10 Holdings.

A focus on people forms the core of Old West's investment process. As a first principle, they believe that the soundest way to protect and grow their capital is by aligning themselves with management teams who have high stock ownership, smart pay and great capital allocation track records.

At Old West, Boskovich serves as a member of the portfolio management team and investment committee.

Prior to joining Old West, he spent five years as first vice president at Aletheia Research and Management Inc., where he established and cultivated some of the firm's largest institutional relationships and had a meaningful part in growing the firm from $300 million in assets under management to roughly $11 billion. Boskovich began his career at the Century City office of Bear Stearns & Co., working in the private wealth management division.

​He graduated from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, where he was a four-year letterman and Academic All-American on USC's national championship football team.

Boskovich has also been a guest on our Value Investing Live series.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, Aug. 16!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
