Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Editor
Please stand by for streaming text.
Operator
Yes, good afternoon, and welcome to Criteo's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings conference call.(Operator instructions).
Thank you. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Zilli, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, Carla.
Andrew Zilli - Klaviyo Inc - Investor relations
Thanks. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining Criteo's Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. Our earnings press release, investor presentation and SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.Klaviyo.com.
With me on the call today are Andrew biking, Co-Founder and CEO, and Amanda Whalen, CFO.
As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release or earnings release supplemental materials, which can be found on our Investor Relations website. Additionally, some of our comments today may contain forward
Q2 2024 Klaviyo Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...