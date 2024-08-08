Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome. And thank you for joining the Unipol Group first half 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matteo Laterza, General Manager of Unipol. Please go ahead, sir.
Matteo Laterza - Unipol Gruppo SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager
Good morning to everyone. And thank you for participating to this call. As usual, let me make some remarks on the presentation and on the result. And then, we will open the floor to the question.
As you have seen, for the first-half result of '24, we did not represent any more UnipolSai numbers as a consequence of the fact that it is delisted. We represented only Unipol Gruppo with a separate representation of the insurance business and the earnings coming from the consolidated banks. As you know, concerning the consolidated banks, we represent only the first quarter in the reported number, even if we, on a pro forma basis, represent also the contribution of the all first-half
Q2 2024 Unipol Gruppo SpA Earnings Call Transcript
