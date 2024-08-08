AuthID Inc (AUID) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.34, Revenue of $0.28 Million

AuthID Inc (AUID) Sees Significant Revenue Increase but Faces Higher Operating Costs

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $0.28 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $0.04 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $3.6 million for Q2 2024, up from $2.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $3.3 million for Q2 2024, a substantial improvement from $10.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss Per Share: Improved to $0.34 in Q2 2024 from $2.16 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(2.5) million for Q2 2024, compared to $(1.7) million in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased to $1.12 million as of June 30, 2024, from $0.14 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Cash Position: $14.4 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $10.2 million as of December 31, 2023.
On August 8, 2024, AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AuthID Inc is a company engaged in ensuring cyber-savvy enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device" for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, AuthID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminating any assumption of who is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts.

Performance and Challenges

AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial) reported a notable increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $0.28 million compared to $0.04 million in Q2 2023. For the first half of 2024, total revenue was $0.44 million, up from $0.07 million in the same period last year. This growth underscores the market demand for AuthID's biometric identity solutions.

However, the company also faced significant challenges with rising operating expenses, which totaled $3.6 million for Q2 2024, up from $2.8 million in Q2 2023. For the six-month period, operating expenses were $6.9 million compared to $3.8 million in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to a one-time reversal of stock-based compensation in Q1 2023.

Financial Achievements

Despite the higher expenses, AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company's loss from continuing operations for Q2 2024 was $3.3 million, a significant improvement from the $10.9 million loss in Q2 2023. For the first half of 2024, the loss was $6.3 million, compared to $12.7 million in the same period last year. The net loss per share from continuing operations improved to $0.34 in Q2 2024 from $2.16 in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial) reported a Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) of $4.24 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $0.4 million a year earlier. Approximately one-third of the RPO is expected to be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $(2.5) million, compared to $(1.7) million in Q2 2023, reflecting increased investment in sales, engineering, and customer service.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $0.28 million $0.04 million
Operating Expenses $3.6 million $2.8 million
Loss from Continuing Operations $3.3 million $10.9 million
Net Loss Per Share $0.34 $2.16
Adjusted EBITDA $(2.5) million $(1.7) million

Analysis

The significant revenue growth indicates strong market acceptance of AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial)'s biometric identity solutions. However, the rising operating expenses highlight the need for the company to manage costs effectively as it scales. The improvement in net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA suggests that the company is on a path to better financial health, but continued focus on cost management and revenue growth will be crucial.

AuthID Inc (AUID, Financial) has set a revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024 in the range of $1.4 million to $1.6 million, building on the year-to-date revenue of $0.4 million. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and market demand for its solutions.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AuthID Inc for further details.

