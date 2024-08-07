Q2 2024 Joby Aviation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Teresa Thuruthiyil - Joby Aviation Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and evening, everyone. Welcome to the Joby Aviation conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. We announced our results earlier today, both our Q2 2024 shareholder letter and the webcast of this call are available online at the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.jobyaviation.com.



Our discussion today will include statements regarding future events and financial performance as well as statements of belief, expectation and intent. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.



For a more