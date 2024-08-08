Q1 2025 Nikon Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yasuhiro Ohmura

Nikon Corp - Managing Executive Officer, Manager of President's Office



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Yasuhiro Ohmura - Nikon Corp - Managing Executive Officer, Manager of President's Office



I am Ohmura, Deputy CFO. I would like to thank you for your precious time despite your busy schedule to attend our financial results briefing today. Today, I would like to report on the first-quarter results and the forecast for the full year for FY March 2025.



First, allow me to explain the first-quarter results. Revenue was JPY163.8 billion. Asset and profit was JPY2.9 billion. Profit attributable to owners or parent was JPY2.7 billion, while revenue grew, but profit was almost the same as last year.



First, revenue increased by JPY5.7 billion. In the imaging products business, sales of mirrorless cameras in the