Sandoz Group AG (SDZNY) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Biosimilars Growth and Raised Sales Guidance

Key takeaways include a 29% growth in biosimilars and an upward revision of net sales guidance for the full year.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Sales Growth: 7% in constant currencies for the first half of 2024.
  • Core EBITDA Margin: 17.5% for the first half of 2024, down from 18.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Sales Guidance: Raised to mid- to high-single digits for the full year 2024.
  • Core EBITDA Margin Guidance: Confirmed at around 20% for the full year 2024.
  • Generics Business Growth: 1% in constant currencies for the first half of 2024.
  • Biosimilars Business Growth: 29% in constant currencies for the first half of 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive $237 million in management free cash flow for the first half of 2024.
  • Debt Financing: Average maturity of gross financial debt approximately 5 years, with 70% financed at fixed rates.
  • Regional Sales Performance: Europe grew 3%, North America grew 40%, and International grew 10% for the first half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sales grew 7% in constant currencies in the first half of the year, driven predominantly by the biosimilar business.
  • Biosimilar business saw a fantastic 29% growth in constant currencies in the first half of the year.
  • Core EBITDA margin improved significantly compared to the second half of last year.
  • Sandoz Group AG (SDZNY, Financial) raised net sales guidance to mid- to high-single digits for the full year.
  • Strong performance in all regions, with North America growing 23% in the quarter and 40% for the half year.

Negative Points

  • Core EBITDA margin declined versus the first half of 2023 due to inflationary impact on cost of goods sold.
  • Generics business in North America declined in the first half of the year.
  • Price erosion and inflation on input costs impacted the core EBITDA margin.
  • Higher costs of goods sold due to carryover of higher input costs in 2023.
  • Significant costs related to the transformation program, with expected annualized run rate savings not fully realized until 2026.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The full year guide implies about 5 percentage points of core EBITDA margin expansion in H2. Can you help us with some numbers in terms of how much you're going to get from mix and efficiency, SG&A, and leverage?
A: The transformation benefits are indeed $50 million. For the rest of the costs, we expect a relatively flat number compared to the first half. The mix impact and the cost impact would be around 50-50 to reach that 500 basis points improvement. We aim to come as close to 20% core EBITDA margin as possible.

Q: There's been some talk about GLP-1s and you might go after biosimilar GLP-1s. How are you thinking about whether you'd invest lots in CapEx to make those or outsourcing them?
A: We intend to give more details in September. The first wave of GLP-1s will come off patent starting in Canada in 2026, with the US and Europe following in the early 2030s. We are investing heavily in injectable capabilities and are already in the auto-injector space. This isn't a technology we're unfamiliar with.

Q: On the US Hyrimoz dynamics, to what extent have the volumes in the second quarter exceeded the contracted minimum supply? Can you further increase your penetration rates?
A: The take-or-pay element of the contract is not that relevant now. We are seeing strong demand and have created our own brand momentum. We are still on contract with the other two remaining PBMs and expect a steady progression going forward.

Q: On the biosimilar of Stelara, what are you expecting in terms of the ramp-up in sales in Europe and the US?
A: The deal with ustekinumab is different from adalimumab. Given our strength in immunology and launch capabilities, we are confident. If we do a deal with a PBM, we will disclose it at the appropriate time.

Q: What made you amend Eylea launch date to TBD?
A: This is a complicated case with ongoing court proceedings. The launch could be between now and 2027. It's prudent to give a broader range, hence the TBD status.

Q: Can you comment on US pricing specifically and what you expect to see in the second half?
A: We traditionally assume about 4-5 points of price erosion, but we've seen much lower rates recently. We don't see any signals that this trend will change in the second half of this year.

Q: How should we think about the growth phasing from here with the new launches and the exit rate for this year?
A: The negative impacts from last year, such as apixaban and the strong cough and cold season, will wash out. We expect a strong position in Q4 with new launches like ustekinumab, denosumab in Canada, and natalizumab in the US.

Q: Do you think it would be possible to replicate the Cordavis agreement with other key PBMs in the US?
A: We don't expect own label with other PBMs. Our focus is on partnering with Cordavis and expanding Hyrimoz with other PBMs.

Q: Did the dynamics with Hyrimoz change anything in your pipeline strategy?
A: We focus on our pipeline from a European perspective and then drive opportunities into the US. We don't base our strategy solely on current PBM dynamics.

Q: Can you comment on the partnership with Evotec and the use of continuous manufacturing technology?
A: The partnership with Evotec includes development and supply components. Continuous manufacturing is an option but not critical. We are building a strategy that offers optionality and security of supply.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.