Nature's Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.07, Revenue of $110.6 Million Misses Estimates

Company Faces Challenges Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds

53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $110.6 million, fell short of estimates of $112.28 million, down 5% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $0.12 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $1.3 million, down from $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased to 71.4% from 72.6% in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $10.4 million, down 8% from $11.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • SG&A Expenses: Reduced to $38.6 million from $42.3 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting streamlining efforts.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $68.7 million with zero debt as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Natures Sunshine Products Inc is a natural health and wellness company, predominantly engaged in the manufacturing and selling of nutritional and personal care products. It offers products related to Weight management, General health, Cardiovascular, Digestive, Immune, and Personal care. The company operates in four segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Performance and Challenges

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR, Financial) reported net sales of $110.6 million for Q2 2024, a 5% decrease from $116.5 million in the same quarter last year. The company faced significant macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in China, and a slowdown in consumer spending in the U.S. These challenges contributed to a 3% decline in net sales on a local currency basis.

Gross margin also decreased by 125 basis points to 71.4%, compared to 72.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decline was attributed to higher inflation and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, which offset the company's savings initiatives.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR, Financial) made several strategic moves to strengthen its position. The company upgraded its digital platform in North America, rebalanced its consumer proposition in key markets in Asia/Pacific, and streamlined overhead expenses, reducing over $5 million of annualized SG&A costs.

1821972479418200064.png

Income Statement Highlights

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8% to $10.4 million from $11.3 million in the prior year quarter.

“In the second quarter of 2024, we continued to make progress on our global growth strategies, addressing near-term challenges, while driving change and creating new opportunities for the future,” said Terrence Moorehead, Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Sunshine.
Segment Q2 2024 Net Sales ($000) Q2 2023 Net Sales ($000) Percent Change Impact of Currency Exchange Percent Change Excluding Impact of Currency
Asia 49,984 54,875 -8.9% (3,147) -3.2%
Europe 21,602 21,236 1.7% 183 0.9%
North America 33,563 34,658 -3.2% (50) -3.0%
Latin America and Other 5,402 5,779 -6.5% 62 -7.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $68.7 million and zero debt. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures totaled $7.0 million, up from $4.7 million in the comparable period of 2023.

Analysis

The company's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the impact of macroeconomic challenges and the importance of strategic initiatives to mitigate these effects. The decrease in net sales and gross margin underscores the need for continued focus on cost management and operational efficiency. The strategic actions taken by Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR, Financial) are expected to improve competitiveness and provide a foundation for long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Natures Sunshine Products Inc for further details.

