Robert Bruce Amplifies Stake in AbbVie Inc, Highlighting Strategic Portfolio Adjustments in Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Bruce & Co's Latest Investment Moves and Portfolio Strategy

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor behind Bruce & Co, has recently disclosed his 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. Bruce, alongside his son Robert Jeffrey Bruce, manages the Bruce Fund (BRUFX), which is known for its focus on common stocks, high-yield and distressed debt, and occasionally long-term U.S. government securities. The fund primarily targets small- and mid-cap stocks but does not shy away from large-cap investments, convertible, and distressed bonds. The investment philosophy is centered around acquiring distressed companies at a discount, aiming for a significant turnaround.

1821984924341792768.png

Summary of New Buys

During the quarter, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to his portfolio:

  • WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) was purchased, adding 4,509 shares to the portfolio. This new position accounts for 0.12% of the total portfolio, valued at approximately $353.78 million.

Key Position Increases

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) strategically increased his holdings in several stocks, with significant adjustments in:

  • AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), where an additional 23,500 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 161,500 shares. This increase of 17.03% in share count had a 1.35% impact on the portfolio, with the total value of the position now standing at $27,700,480.
  • U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial) also saw an increase of 49,600 shares, resulting in a total of 542,950 shares. This adjustment represents a 10.05% increase in share count, valued at $32,587,860.

Key Position Reductions

There were also reductions in the portfolio:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC, Financial) was reduced by 94,000 shares, a 14.6% decrease in shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.34%. The stock traded at an average price of $7.57 during the quarter and has seen a return of -20.22% over the past three months and -30.86% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 38 stocks. The top holdings were notably concentrated in several sectors, with significant stakes in:

The portfolio shows a strategic concentration in industries such as Healthcare, Utilities, Industrials, Financial Services, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Technology, and Basic Materials.

1821985007263182848.png

1821985036430372864.png

This detailed overview of Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2024 investment activities provides valuable insights into his strategic thinking and portfolio management, reflecting a keen focus on long-term value creation through distressed assets and strategic stock picks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.