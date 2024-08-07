Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Raphael-Host



Everyone. I'm Rafael de la , the Head of IR at two blocks here together with our CEO, Stefan Fatala, in our recently joined CFO, Camila airport. Happy to have you onboard Cumberland Our agenda for today, we will present the main aspects of these results, provide you an outlook to the business and close it with the Q&A session. As always, in order to make a question, please follow the instructions in the webcast platform 79.



Stephan Zizala - U Blox Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer



And over to you, welcome, everybody, and thank you, Rafael Velcom from our headquarters at Lake Zurich in Switzerland.



Let's move directly to Page 5 for the highlights of the period. We reported half year results, which came in at the higher end of our guidance. It turns out that we were right in our predictions last year during the Capital Market Day in November, you reached the lowest point of the cycle in the first quarter and saw a slight improvement in the second quarter, EBIT was quite negative as a consequence of lower revenue. Our cost