Half Year 2024 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Harald Hagenauer - Oesterreichische Post AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post. Today we would like to discuss the recent development of the second quarter and so the first half, and here with me is our CFO, Walter Oblin, and I would like to directly hand over to you, Walter. Please go on.



Walter Oblin - Oesterreichische Post AG - Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Mail and Finance, Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our results for the first 6 months. As a summary upfront, we're looking back on 6 strong months with double-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBIT growth, and we will also provide a confident outlook for the remaining 6 months. Let me start on Page 2, giving you the usual overview about Austrian Post Group. We are operating and reporting in 3 segments: our Mail business, this is the Austrian shrinking part of our business portfolio; our Parcel & Logistics portfolio, this is a portfolio of