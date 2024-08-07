u-Blox Holding AG (UBLXF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Insights and Financial Performance

u-Blox Holding AG (UBLXF) reports mixed results with strong cost savings but faces revenue and EBIT challenges.

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: CHF121 million for the first half, at the higher end of guidance.
  • EBIT: Negative, with adjusted EBIT at minus CHF36 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Cost Savings: CHF5 million from cost optimization program in the first half; new broader plan targets over CHF20 million in savings.
  • Gross Profit: CHF53 million for the first half, down from CHF156 million last year.
  • Gross Margin: Declined from 46.8% to 43.7% year-over-year.
  • R&D Expenses: CHF64 million in the first half of 2024, down from CHF65 million in the first half of 2023.
  • SG&A Expenses: Declined by 8%, reaching CHF31 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: CHF15.7 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Net Cash Position: Approximately CHF100 million.
  • Q3 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be in the range of CHF75 to CHF85 million.
  • Q3 EBIT Margin Outlook: Expected to range from minus 10% to minus 5%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • u-Blox Holding AG (UBLXF, Financial) reported half-year results at the higher end of their guidance.
  • The company achieved CHF5 million in savings from their cost optimization program initiated at the beginning of the year.
  • u-Blox Holding AG (UBLXF) maintained a resilient, positive free cash flow despite negative EBIT.
  • The company secured significant business in the robotic lawnmower market, expected to generate over CHF100 million in revenue from 2024 onwards.
  • u-Blox Holding AG (UBLXF) formed a strategic partnership with NVIDIA, enhancing their positioning technology's integration with AI platforms.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the first half dropped to CHF121 million, primarily due to customer inventory overstocking.
  • The company's EBIT was negative, attributed to lower revenue and higher operational costs.
  • Gross profit margin declined from 46.8% to 43.7% year-over-year.
  • The cost optimization program's broader scope indicates ongoing financial challenges, targeting over CHF20 million in savings.
  • The automotive segment experienced significant revenue drops due to overstocking, despite winning more projects compared to the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the drivers behind the significant drop in the automotive segment, and has there been any loss of market share?
A: The main driver is overstocking, which has heavily impacted revenue. Despite this, we have won more automotive projects in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, indicating no loss of market share. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the cost optimization plan and its focus areas?
A: The plan will protect core growth areas while reducing costs and complexity in other functions. The initial soft cost-cutting measures have been expanded due to a more gradual market recovery. We expect to see the first savings in the second half of 2024, with full effects in 2025. (Stephan Zizala, CEO; Camila Japur, CFO)

Q: What is the expected impact of the cost savings on future growth plans?
A: We are committed to protecting our core growth areas while optimizing other functions. The cost savings plan is designed to ensure that we can manage a lower business volume without compromising future growth. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: Can you provide a rough average selling price for the robotic lawnmower market?
A: The range is quite wide, but on average, it is in the lower double-digit range. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: What was the initial cost savings target before the recent increase, and how much has been achieved so far?
A: The initial target was a double-digit cost savings, and we have already achieved around CHF5 million in the first half of the year. The expanded plan now targets over CHF20 million in savings. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: What are the expectations for working capital improvements and free cash flow in the second half of the year?
A: Inventory management is a top priority, and we expect a gradual improvement in the second half. Despite restructuring costs, we aim to partially offset these through working capital actions, leading to a low negative cash flow from the business in Q3. (Camila Japur, CFO)

Q: Are there any positive effects from geopolitical uncertainties, particularly in the US market?
A: We see more opportunities and are winning business in this area, particularly against Chinese competitors. This is part of our connectivity business turnaround assumptions. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: What is the current number of full-time employees, and how will headcount develop going forward?
A: The current number of employees is slightly below 490. The cost savings plan includes measures to reduce personnel costs, but we have not disclosed a specific target number. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected revenue from the robotic lawnmower market?
A: The expected revenue of CHF100 million from the robotic lawnmower market is in addition to previously disclosed orders in the automotive business. These are separate market segments with no overlap. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

Q: How do you view the risk of new competition in the unmanned aerial vehicle market due to geopolitical factors?
A: We are confident in our positioning technology, which is based on decades of expertise. While new competitors may enter the market, replicating our accuracy and affordability is challenging. (Stephan Zizala, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.