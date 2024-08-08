On August 8, 2024, Spencer Lee, Executive Vice President of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), sold 1,016 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,019 shares of Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corp operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is a major provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America.

Over the past year, Spencer Lee has sold a total of 5,233 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Chemed Corp, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Chemed Corp were trading at $580.48 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.679 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Chemed Corp stands at 29.35, which is above both the industry median of 23.75 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $564.71, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Chemed Corp.

