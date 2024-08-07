Q2 2024 Alector Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Kate Hogan - Alector Inc - Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Earlier this afternoon, we released our financial results for the second quarter 2024. The press release is available on our website at www.alector.com, and our 10-Q was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Arnon Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO; Dr. Sara Kenkare-Mitra, President and Head of Research and Development; Dr