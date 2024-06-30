Gencor Industries Inc (GENC) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.17, Revenue at $25.6 Million

Revenue Decline Amid Delayed Shipments, Elevated Backlog Indicates Future Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenue: Decreased to $25.6 million for Q3 2024, down from $27.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Declined to 23.9% from 26.9% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Reported at $2.6 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.22 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: Fell to $2.0 million from $3.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased slightly to $3.3 million from $3.2 million year-over-year.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: Rose to $116.6 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $101.3 million at the end of June 2023.
  • Backlog: Reached a historic high of $46.6 million, a 67% increase over the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 9, 2024, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gencor Industries Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company operates in one reporting segment: equipment for the highway construction industry.

1822008132210159616.png

Performance Overview

Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) reported net revenues of $25.55 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.33 million from $27.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the delayed timing of shipment orders and reduced parts sales. Gross profit margins also fell to 23.9% from 26.9% due to lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) saw a significant increase in its backlog, reaching $46.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $27.9 million a year earlier. This 67% increase in backlog is a historic high for this time of year and indicates strong future demand for the company's products.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues dipped from the prior year, primarily due to timing of revenue recognition on orders nearing completion. This is positively reflected in our elevated backlog of $46.6 million, a historic high for this time of year with an unprecedented 67% increase over fiscal 2023."

Income Statement Highlights

Operating income for the quarter decreased to $1.99 million from $3.45 million in the same period last year, driven by lower net revenues, reduced gross profit margins, and slightly higher operating expenses. Net income for the quarter was $2.56 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, down from $3.21 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.

For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 2023
Net revenue $25,551,000 $27,877,000
Gross profit $6,107,000 $7,512,000
Operating income $1,993,000 $3,453,000
Net income $2,558,000 $3,212,000

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) had $116.59 million in cash and marketable securities, up from $101.28 million at the end of September 2023. The company reported no short-term or long-term debt, and net working capital stood at $178.97 million. This strong liquidity position provides the company with significant financial flexibility.

Analysis and Future Outlook

While Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) faced challenges in the third quarter due to delayed shipments and reduced parts sales, the substantial increase in backlog suggests robust future demand. The company's strong cash position and lack of debt further bolster its financial stability. As Marc Elliott noted, the company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by continued demand for its equipment and a robust highway funding mechanism.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gencor Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.