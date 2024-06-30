On August 9, 2024, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gencor Industries Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company operates in one reporting segment: equipment for the highway construction industry.

Performance Overview

Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) reported net revenues of $25.55 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.33 million from $27.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the delayed timing of shipment orders and reduced parts sales. Gross profit margins also fell to 23.9% from 26.9% due to lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue decline, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) saw a significant increase in its backlog, reaching $46.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $27.9 million a year earlier. This 67% increase in backlog is a historic high for this time of year and indicates strong future demand for the company's products.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Third quarter fiscal 2024 revenues dipped from the prior year, primarily due to timing of revenue recognition on orders nearing completion. This is positively reflected in our elevated backlog of $46.6 million, a historic high for this time of year with an unprecedented 67% increase over fiscal 2023."

Income Statement Highlights

Operating income for the quarter decreased to $1.99 million from $3.45 million in the same period last year, driven by lower net revenues, reduced gross profit margins, and slightly higher operating expenses. Net income for the quarter was $2.56 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, down from $3.21 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.

For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net revenue $25,551,000 $27,877,000 Gross profit $6,107,000 $7,512,000 Operating income $1,993,000 $3,453,000 Net income $2,558,000 $3,212,000

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) had $116.59 million in cash and marketable securities, up from $101.28 million at the end of September 2023. The company reported no short-term or long-term debt, and net working capital stood at $178.97 million. This strong liquidity position provides the company with significant financial flexibility.

Analysis and Future Outlook

While Gencor Industries Inc (GENC, Financial) faced challenges in the third quarter due to delayed shipments and reduced parts sales, the substantial increase in backlog suggests robust future demand. The company's strong cash position and lack of debt further bolster its financial stability. As Marc Elliott noted, the company remains optimistic about future growth, driven by continued demand for its equipment and a robust highway funding mechanism.

