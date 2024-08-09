FutureFuel Corp Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.22, Revenue at $72.4 Million

FutureFuel Corp (FF) Releases Second Quarter 2024 Results

Summary
  • Net Income: $9.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $72.4 million, down 15% year-over-year from $85.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $7.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Income from Operations: $5.5 million, a notable increase from a loss of $11.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $115.1 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $219.4 million as of December 31, 2023, primarily due to a special cash dividend payment.
  • Capital Expenditures: $5.3 million in the first six months of 2024, up from $3.9 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Dividends: Paid a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share in Q2 2024.
On August 9, 2024, FutureFuel Corp (FF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. FutureFuel Corp, a manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels, operates through two segments: biofuels and chemicals. The biofuel segment primarily sells biodiesel and other petroleum products, while the chemicals segment offers products used in agricultural chemicals, herbicides, coatings, and cleaning products.

Performance and Challenges

FutureFuel Corp reported a net income of $9.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share for Q2 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $9.9 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to $6.9 million from a negative $7.3 million in the same period last year. However, revenue for the quarter decreased by 15% to $72.4 million from $85.3 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily driven by lower sales volumes and prices in the biofuel segment, exacerbated by production issues due to extreme winter weather earlier in the year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, FutureFuel Corp's financial performance showed resilience. The company managed to significantly reduce its RIN inventory fair market value from $19.5 million in June 2023 to $1.1 million in June 2024. This reduction was a major contributor to the improvement in earnings. Additionally, the chemicals segment saw an increase in sales revenue by $2 million, driven by stronger sales volumes in the agricultural market.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $72.4 million $85.3 million -15%
Net Income (Loss) $9.6 million $(9.9) million NA
Adjusted EBITDA $6.9 million $(7.3) million NA
Earnings (Loss) per Share $0.22 $(0.23) NA

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

FutureFuel Corp's income from operations for Q2 2024 was $5.5 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $11.6 million in Q2 2023. The company's gross profit also turned positive at $8.7 million, compared to a gross loss of $8.6 million in the same period last year. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents stood at $115.1 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $219.4 million at the end of 2023, primarily due to a special cash dividend payment of $2.50 per share in April 2024.

Commentary and Analysis

"Our net income of $9.6 million for the quarter reflects a solid performance when set against a backdrop of a recovering chemical industry from the 2023 downturn and a very competitive Biofuels market," said Tom McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

The company's performance highlights the challenges faced in the biofuels market, including lower biodiesel and RIN prices, as well as production disruptions. However, the chemicals segment showed resilience with increased sales volumes in the agricultural market, partially offsetting the declines in other areas.

Conclusion

FutureFuel Corp's Q2 2024 results demonstrate a significant turnaround in profitability despite a challenging market environment. The reduction in RIN inventory and improved performance in the chemicals segment were key contributors to this positive outcome. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the ongoing challenges in the biofuels market and leverages its strengths in the chemicals segment moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FutureFuel Corp for further details.

