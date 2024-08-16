David Abrams' Strategic Emphasis on Loar Holdings Inc in Q2 2024

Insightful Analysis of Abrams Capital Management's Latest 13F Filing

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and CEO of Abrams Capital Management, has once again demonstrated his adept investment acumen in the second quarter of 2024. With a career foundation built alongside Baupost’s Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), Abrams has developed a distinct, value-oriented investment philosophy. His firm, established in 1999 and based in Boston, prides itself on an opportunistic approach, focusing on long-term investments in a concentrated portfolio that spans various asset classes including stocks, debt, and distressed assets.

Summary of New Buys

During the recent quarter, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to his portfolio:

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR, Financial) emerged as a significant new holding, with Abrams purchasing 38,434,378 shares. This investment now constitutes 40.13% of his portfolio, amounting to approximately $2.05 billion.

Key Position Reductions

Abrams also adjusted his stakes in existing investments:

The most substantial reduction was in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL, Financial), where he cut his position by 202,006 shares. This adjustment led to a 72.92% decrease in his stake, impacting the portfolio by -0.42%. During the quarter, UHAL shares traded at an average price of $65.09, with a three-month return of -0.58% and a year-to-date return of -4.58%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)' investment portfolio comprised 14 stocks. The major holdings were:

40.13% in Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR, Financial)

11.8% in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial)

9.39% in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG, Financial)

7.36% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial)

6.12% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial)

These investments are predominantly concentrated in seven industries: Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Energy, Financial Services, Technology, and Healthcare.

This strategic distribution highlights Abrams' focus on sectors that offer potential for substantial value growth, aligning with his fundamental, long-term investment philosophy. The significant investment in Loar Holdings Inc underscores a confident outlook on the company's future performance and its alignment with the overall investment criteria of Abrams Capital Management.

