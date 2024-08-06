Q4 2024 Aspen Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Brian Denyeau - ICR - Investor Relations



Thank you, Olivia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our financial results for the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 30, 2024. With me on the call today are Antonio Pietri, Aspen Techâs President and CEO; and Dave Baker, Aspen Techâs CFO.



Please note we have posted an earnings presentation on our IR website. This includes an explanation regarding the impact of ASC Topic 606 on our financial results. It also includes definitions of annual contract value, or ACV, bookings and free cash flow, among other metrics. We ask that investors refer to this presentation in conjunction with todayâs call.



Starting on slide 2, I want to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will