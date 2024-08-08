Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Angela Ng
Wharf Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations Manager
* Tin Hoi Ng
Wharf Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Karl Choi
BofA Global Research - Analyst
=====================
Angela Ng - Wharf Holdings Ltd - Investor Relations Manager
Good evening, everyone. A very warm welcome to Wharf Holdings interim results briefing. I'm Angela Ng from the IR team.
You can download a PowerPoint presentation from the QR code displayed on this LED backdrop. And actually, on this backdrop, photos showcases the new Park Hyatt Hotel in Changsha, which is owned by our group. It marks highest day built in central China. And this is also the third hotel at our Changsha IFS.
Now, let's move on to the results briefing. Our management today includes Mr. Stephen Ng, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr.
Half Year 2024 Wharf Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...