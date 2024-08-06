Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) delivered a strong fourth quarter, showcasing the benefits of their innovation and focused execution.

The company achieved 9.4% year-over-year ACV growth and 3.5% sequential growth in Q4.

The Digital Grid Management (DGM) suite grew by approximately 40% in fiscal 2024, contributing significantly to overall growth.

The company saw strong traction on cost savings in the second half of fiscal 2024, leading to a favorable expense outcome for the full year.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) continues to make good progress in its commercial relationship with Emerson, expecting further benefits in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

Negative Points

Free cash flow was slightly below guidance at $335 million for fiscal 2024.

The company announced a workforce reduction of approximately 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, including actions related to their exit from Russia.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) is exiting the Russian market, resulting in a write-off of approximately $35 million in ACV.

The Manufacturing & Supply Chain suite experienced the most pronounced impact from the extended downturn in chemicals.

The macro environment remains dynamic, with cautious customer spending expected to continue in fiscal 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Antonio, can you provide an update on the sales execution issues from last quarter?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: We quickly analyzed the challenges after Q3 and implemented strategies to address them. The results in Q4 demonstrate our ability to execute with excellence.

Q: Dave, why is attrition expected to be higher in Q1, and what gives you confidence it will come down for the year?

A: David Baker, CFO: The higher attrition in Q1 is due to the timing of renewals. We are confident it will come down due to the exit from Russia and our visibility into upcoming renewals.

Q: What factors are you considering in your guidance for slowing ACV growth in fiscal 2025?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: We expect a dynamic macro environment and cautious customer spending. Additionally, we anticipate muted growth in sustainability CapEx and refining demand.

Q: How did the commercial relationship with Emerson evolve over the year, and what are your expectations for fiscal 2025?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: Adjustments made at the beginning of fiscal 2024 paid off, especially in the second half. We expect greater benefits from joint go-to-market activities in fiscal 2025.

Q: How are customers balancing potential savings with decision-making efforts in a challenging macro backdrop?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: Customers use our technology to debottleneck and optimize existing facilities, generating significant CapEx savings without needing new builds.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the restructuring on employees and its scope?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: The restructuring is broad-based across the company, affecting every function and region, not just employees in Russia.

Q: What drove the outperformance in Q4 bookings?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: The outperformance was due to an early renewal of a large contract, which was part of a bigger transaction for growth, resulting in higher-than-expected bookings.

Q: How are you achieving competitive wins in the Digital Grid Management (DGM) suite?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: Our DGM suite offers modern, cybersecure technology with superior capabilities, which outshines incumbent solutions, leading to competitive wins.

Q: Can you provide an update on the chemicals vertical and its macro dynamics?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: The chemicals market remains depressed, and we expect little contribution from it in fiscal 2025. However, any future pickup in demand could significantly benefit our overall growth rate.

Q: How should we think about operating leverage growth and the balance between margin leverage and reinvestment?

A: Antonio Pietri, President and CEO: Our model allows for increased sales with minimal incremental spend, driven by innovation and the token licensing model. This creates a highly leverageable go-to-market strategy, supporting best-in-class profitability.

