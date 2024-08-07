Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Total revenues increased by $46.5 million sequentially to $488.1 million in Q2 from $441.6 million in Q1.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $50.3 million, up $16.2 million versus Q1.

Product support business achieved record revenues of $144.2 million, an increase of $13.2 million from a year ago.

Material Handling segment continued on a steady path of profitable growth, driven by a solid sales backlog and market share gains.

Alta eMobility entered into an agreement with Harbinger to represent their new electric medium-duty truck lineup, expanding into new business segments.

Negative Points

Construction Equipment segment faced pressure due to uncertainty regarding interest rates and the election outcome, affecting small to mid-sized contractors.

Oversupply of equipment in the market led to price degradation, especially with heavier earth-moving machines.

Gross margins on new and used equipment sales were down 270 basis points year-over-year.

Ecoverse segment underperformed expectations, with a notable pullback in the latter half of Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 was reduced to $190 to $200 million, reflecting challenges in new and used equipment sales and rental fleet utilization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the reduction in the EBITDA guidance and rank the drivers included in the commentary?

A: The reduction is primarily due to decreased sales and margins in the new and used equipment in the Construction segment, particularly among small-to-mid-sized contractors. Additionally, Ecoverse's performance in Q2 and lower rental fleet utilization contributed to the guidance reduction. (Ryan Greenawalt, CEO)

Q: Are there specific product categories or regions where you are seeing the most pressure?

A: The most pressure is in the heavy equipment categories like articulated dump trucks, especially in Florida and Michigan. The pricing discipline has eroded in these regions, leading to margin compression. (Tony Colucci, CFO)

Q: How are the OEMs responding in terms of financing and incentives, and what does your inventory look like?

A: OEMs are actively engaging in pricing discussions due to the overstocked dealer channel. We are managing our inventory closely, aiming to reduce the rental fleet by $30-$50 million over the next several quarters. (Tony Colucci, CFO)

Q: Despite moderating Construction demand, the aftermarket support revenue grew significantly. Can you explain this trend?

A: The growth in aftermarket support revenue is due to increased utilization of aging equipment, which requires more maintenance and parts. This trend is expected to continue as customers delay new equipment purchases. (Ryan Greenawalt, CEO)

Q: How does the pricing environment look for the Parts and Service revenue line in the Construction Equipment segment?

A: The pricing environment remains favorable due to the structural shortage of skilled labor, allowing us to push through pricing increases. This is more correlated with labor availability than equipment utilization. (Ryan Greenawalt, CEO)

Q: What is the sentiment among Construction customers regarding fleet aging and willingness to purchase lightly used rental fleet?

A: Customers are busy with projects but are hesitant to make new capital investments due to high interest rates and election uncertainties. However, they are still purchasing lightly used rental fleet, which remains strong. (Ryan Greenawalt, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss some of the stronger end markets you are seeing?

A: Food & Beverage distribution, warehousing and logistics, and medical supplies are performing well. In the Construction segment, aggregate and mining in Canada and infrastructure-related projects are strong. (Tony Colucci, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to redeploy capital from right-sizing your rental fleet?

A: The capital will primarily be used to reduce revolving debt, aligning our rental fleet size with market demand and improving our balance sheet. (Tony Colucci, CFO)

Q: Given the recent performance of Ecoverse, do you expect it to grow year-over-year in the second half of 2024?

A: It will be challenging for Ecoverse to match its 2023 performance due to stocked-up dealer channels and cautious capital spending by end-users. However, a strong end to the year could improve results. (Ryan Greenawalt, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the disconnect between inventory reduction on the balance sheet and the cash flow statement?

A: The discrepancy is due to non-cash transfers to the rental fleet, which are accounted for differently on the balance sheet and cash flow statement. (Tony Colucci, CFO)

