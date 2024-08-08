On August 8, 2024, Sarah Nash, a Director at Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), sold 3,220 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 26,823 shares of Blackbaud Inc.

Blackbaud Inc specializes in providing software solutions for fundraising, financial management, and supporter management to non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and healthcare entities. The company's products are designed to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of these organizations.

Over the past year, Sarah Nash has sold a total of 7,333 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $76.18 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 96.53, which is above the industry median of 26.195.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $75.07, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The ongoing insider selling trend at Blackbaud Inc could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.