Q1 2025 V-mart Retail Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Operator^ Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to V-Mart Retail Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Avendus Spark. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tejas Shah from Spark Institutional Equities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Tejas Shah - Spark Capital Advisors(India)Pvt Ltd-Investor Relations



Thank you, Sagah. On behalf of Avendus Spark, it's our pleasure to host the Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call of V-Mart Retail Limited. From the management side, we have today, Mr. Lalit Agarwal, Managing Director; and Mr. Anand Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



I'll now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, followed by a Q&A session. Thanks.



Lalit Agarwal - V-mart Retail Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, Tejas. Great to see you guys on once again in the call.