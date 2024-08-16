Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial), a provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The company's SVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Earl Childress, sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 8, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Earl Childress has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 24,600 shares. It is noted that there have been no purchases of shares by the insider during this period.

The transaction history for Oceaneering International Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 5 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys. This pattern of insider activity can provide insights into the sentiment within the company's leadership regarding its stock performance.

On the date of the latest transaction by Earl Childress, shares of Oceaneering International Inc were trading at $25.7 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.675 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.79, which is above both the industry median of 11.04 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Oceaneering International Inc is estimated at $21.28 per share, making the stock Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to gauge the stock's future direction. As always, it is recommended to consider a wide range of factors and perform thorough research when making investment decisions.

