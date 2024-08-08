On August 8, 2024, Antonio Carrillo, President & CEO of Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), purchased 12,125 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 406,275 shares of Arcosa Inc.

Arcosa Inc, a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, has seen varied insider activity over the past year, with a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells. The insider transaction history reflects a cautious stance from insiders, considering the broader market conditions and company valuation metrics.

Shares of Arcosa Inc were priced at $82.05 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $3.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 27.02, which is above both the industry median of 15.185 and the historical median for the company, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $69.97, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider buy might signal a positive outlook from the CEO despite the current market valuation, or it could be a strategic move to bolster investor confidence in the company's future. Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of the management's view on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed analysis and other insider transactions, visit gurufocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.